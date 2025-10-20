Over $1.4 million in undeclared cash, 395 vapes: 88 people caught in week-long operation in Singapore checkpoints

A total of 88 people were caught for various offences, including over $1.4 million in undeclared cash brought into Singapore, during a multi-agency enforcement operation spanning a week across the land, air and sea checkpoints.

The police, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Customs and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a joint statement that over 14,000 travelers and 280 vehicles were checked between Oct 9 and 15.

More than 11,700 pieces of luggage and hand-carry bags were also scanned or searched, the authorities said, adding that the operation was part of "continued efforts to detect and enforce against Singapore’s cross-border cash reporting regime and other illegal smuggling activities".

Eleven foreigners, aged between 34 and 60, were caught moving more than $20,000 —or its equivalent in foreign currencies— into or out of Singapore without making a declaration, or by making an inaccurate one, authorities said.

The largest amount was detected on Oct 13, when three men and a woman were separately found carrying over $1.2 million in cash in various currencies.

Of the 11 people, four were given warnings, six were issued composition fines of $24,000 and investigations into the remaining traveler are ongoing.

Offenders who are convicted for not reporting cash or currency of more than $20,000 when crossing Singapore’s borders may be fined up to $50,000 or jailed up to three years. Their cash may also be confiscated.

Other than the undeclared case cases, 62 people were caught for failing to declare or pay taxes on cigarettes or tobacco products, as well as goods exceeding their GST import relief allowances.

Among the offenders was a traveler found with 31 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes and an air crew found carrying undeclared compact discs, clothing and accessories.

The total duty and GST evaded was $7,351, the authorities said, and the composition fines totalling $20,615 were issued.

Under the Customs Act, those found guilty of the fraudulent evasion of Customs or excise duties may be fined up to 20 times the amount evaded or jailed up to two years.

During the week-long operation, 14 traveler aged between 25 and 65 were caught possessing vapes. A total of 395 devices and related components were seized.

Separately, another 25-year-old woman was caught carrying 11 sachets of chewing tobacco upon entering Singapore.

All of them were fined, said the authorities.

Under the enhanced penalties that came to effect from Sept 1, anyone caught possessing, using or purchasing vapes face higher penalties with second-time offenders required to undergo rehabilitation.

Those caught for the third time or more will be prosecuted in court and liable for a fine of up to $2,000.

Anyone convicted of importing, distributing, selling or offering smokeless tobacco for sale can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both if it is the first offence.

Subsequent offences will result in the fine being increased to a maximum of $20,000, and the jail term of up to 12 months.

