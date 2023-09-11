Over 1.6 tonnes of illegally imported veggies found in 2 trucks at Woodlands Checkpoint

Two trucks were stopped by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Woodlands Checkpoint and referred to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for checks, resulting in the seizure of over 1.6 tonnes of vegetables illegally imported from Malaysia.

SFA and ICA were conducting a joint operation on Sept 6 and 7 targeting vegetable delivery trucks which typically transport fresh and processed vegetables intended for direct distribution to retailers and customers.

In the two trucks, SFA found undeclared and under-declared produce such as kailan, spring onion, pandan leaves, red chilli, carrots, tomatoes, long beans and Beijing cabbage brought in by two importers. All the vegetables were seized.

SFA is following up with further investigations and will not hesitate to take enforcement action.

All food imports to Singapore must meet SFA's requirements.

Fruits and vegetables can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.

Offenders who illegally import fresh fruits and vegetables are liable on conviction to a maximum fine of $10,000 and/or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.

