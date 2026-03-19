Over 1,800 reports filed as DBS, POSB online services down for some users

Some DBS and POSB users were not able to use the banks’ digital services on Thursday (March 19) afternoon.

In a Facebook post, DBS said that while they are working to fully recover services, customers can continue making payment through bank cards and withdraw cash at ATMs and POSB cash-points.

"Please be assured that your monies and deposits remain safe," said DBS. "We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding."

Downdetector, a site that tracks service outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, saw over 1,800 reports as of 12.30pm.

AsiaOne has reached out to DBS for more information.

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