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Over 1,800 reports filed as DBS, POSB online services down for some users

Over 1,800 reports filed as DBS, POSB online services down for some users
PHOTO: AsiaOne file
Sean LerChing Shi JiePUBLISHED ONMarch 19, 2026 5:47 AMBYSean LerChing Shi Jie

Some DBS and POSB users were not able to use the banks’ digital services on Thursday (March 19) afternoon.

In a Facebook post, DBS said that while they are working to fully recover services, customers can continue making payment through bank cards and withdraw cash at ATMs and POSB cash-points.

"Please be assured that your monies and deposits remain safe," said DBS. "We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding."

Downdetector, a site that tracks service outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, saw over 1,800 reports as of 12.30pm.

AsiaOne has reached out to DBS for more information.

editor@asiaone.com

chingshijie@asiaone.com

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