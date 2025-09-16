Over 18,400 vapes, 1,400 related components seized at Tuas Checkpoint, largest haul since Sept 1

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) intercepted over 18,400 vapes and more than 1,400 related components in a single smuggling attempt at Tuas Checkpoint on Monday (Sept 15), according to a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sept 16).

ICA officers had stopped a Malaysia-registered lorry at 7am that day after it was profiled by its Integrated Targeting Centre through pre-arrival assessment and directed for enhanced checks.

Supposed to be carrying "components for motorised external roll-up blinds", inspections by ICA officers uncovered the largest haul of smuggled vapes at a land checkpoint since stronger penalties for vape-related offences came into effect on Sept 1.

A Malaysian man was arrested in connection with the case, and evidence as well as the suspect have been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation, ICA stated.

"Border security is a crucial aspect of the enforcement strategy against e-vaporisers."

"As guardians of the nation's borders, ICA remains committed to safeguarding Singapore by ensuring our borders remain safe and secure."

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

