Over $200k worth of e-vaporisers seized; 2 persons helping with investigations

More than $200,000 worth of e-vaporisers were seized by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in two cases.

In a joint statement by HSA and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on March 24, HSA said it investigated a shipment of e-vaporisers discovered at a Sungei Kadut warehouse on Feb 28, and about 5,000 e-vaporisers worth approximately $110,000 were found.

HSA conducted an operation on the same day and caught two men, aged 32 and 31, who came to collect the e-vaporisers. They are currently assisting with investigations.

On March 1, ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint directed a lorry entering Singapore for enhanced checks, and about 4,800 e-vaporisers were found hidden in its cargo consignment.

The e-vaporisers had an estimated value of $105,000.

The case was referred to HSA and the lorry's 24-year-old male driver is assisting with investigations.

Under the Tobacco Act, it is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components.

First time offenders are liable to a fine of up to $10,000, or imprisonment of up to six months or both.

Subsequent offenders may face a fine of up to $20,000, or imprisonment of up to 12 months or both.

[[nid:713957]]

jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com