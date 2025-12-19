Over 2,700 culprits fined for vape-related crimes since tougher penalties kicked in on Sept 1

More than 2,700 people have been caught and fined for e-vaporiser related offences since enhanced penalties took effect on Sept 1.

From Sept 1 to Nov 30, the authorities caught and fined a total of 2,710 culprits — 2,453 of whom were penalised for general vape offences while the remaining 257 were found with vapes containing etomidate, also known as Kpods.

Of the 257 Kpod offenders, 162 have been placed on rehabilitation programmes at the Institute of Mental Health and Social Service Agencies, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a joint statement on Friday (Dec 19).

Meanwhile, a further six culprits are foreigners who have been repatriated or are pending repatriation, 18 culprits are in jail for crimes unrelated to vapes, and one culprit has been issued with a conditional warning.

Investigations are ongoing into the remaining 70 Kpod suspects.

Of the 162 Kpod culprits placed on rehabilitation, 158 have been compliant with their rehabilitation programmes while three defaulters have been charged in court under the Poisons Act for failing to attend their first rehabilitation appointments.

Investigations are ongoing into one remaining defaulter. The defaulters who have been prosecuted may be jailed for up to two years.

Additionally, 18 repeat vape offenders have been placed on rehabilitation programmes with the Health Promotion Board, 14 of whom have been compliant. The remaining four defaulters are undergoing investigations.

Five culprits have also failed to attend their first rehabilitation appointments for vape and Kpod offences, and their cases are under investigation.

If found guilty, etomidate offenders face a fine of up to $10,000, up to two years' jail, or both, while vape offenders face a fine of up to $2,000.

Over 3,200 cases of vape activities reported

Ten people have also been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act for trafficking Kpods over the past three months.

Meanwhile, 46 suspects were caught smuggling vapes at the airport, checkpoints or cruise centres in the same period; more than 26,000 vapes and related components were seized.

Of the 46 offenders, two received advisories, five were given stern warnings, 29 were fined and six were charged in court. The remaining four suspects are under investigation.

In their statement on Friday, MOH and HSA said more than 3,200 cases of vape activities were reported through their online reporting form and hotlines over the past three months.

During this period, HSA removed more than 830 vape-related online listings, offending websites and Telegram groups, and took action against 15 culprits who posted content of themselves vaping or having vapes on social media.

Members of the public can voluntarily dispose vapes at designated bins located at selected locations, including border checkpoints and venues where QuitVape programmes and rehabilitation are provided.

Since Sept 1, culprits found having, using or buying vapes face higher penalties and recalcitrant users have to undergo rehabilitation.

Offenders caught using vapes for the third time and more will be prosecuted in court and can be fined up to $2,000.

