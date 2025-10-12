Over 3,000 flats with waiting time of less than 3 years to be launched in October sales exercise

Almost 3,300 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats with wait times of less than three years will be offered in the upcoming October sales exercise.

In a press release on Sunday (Oct 12), HDB announced that the Shorter Waiting Time (SWT) flats will be offered across four BTO projects in Bedok, Sengkang and Yishun.

Among the SWT flats, a variety of flat types will be offered, including 2-room Flexi units, 3Gen flats for multi-generation families and Community Care Apartments (CCAs) for seniors.

A total of 9,100 BTO flats will offered during the exercise, with other projects located in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Jurong East, and Toa Payoh.

With the upcoming October exercise factored in, the total number of SWT flats launched in 2025 will reach 4,690, exceeding HDB's earlier commitment of 4,500 for the year.

It also said that 4,500 SWT flats will be launched every year in 2026 and 2027.

"Over the next two years, we will launch another 4,000 SWT flats per year as part of our continued efforts to reduce waiting times and expand housing options for home buyers with more pressing housing needs," said HDB.

Yishun Glade, Chencharu Grove, Fernvale Plains and Ping Yi Court are the four SWT projects that will be launched in this month's sales exercise.

In particular, Fernvale Plains in Seletar, will feature five residential blocks, which includes a rental block, offering 830 units of 2-room Flexi, 4-room, and 5-room flats, along with 207 CCA units.

Eligible seniors who right-size to a CCA may apply for the enhanced Silver Housing Bonus (SHB) of up to $40,000 when the enhancement takes effect in December 2025, said HDB.

Yishun Glade will comprise four 15-storey residential blocks with 569 units of 2-room Flexi and 4-room flats. The project will also feature a senior care centre.

Chencharu Grove, also located in Yishun, will offer 826 flats ranging from 2-room Flexi to 5- room flats.

The project will also include a 418-unit Single Room Shared Facilities public rental block, which will replace the pilot site at the former Anderson Junior College hostel.

The last SWT project, Ping Yi Court, will be located in Bedok and will offer 862 flats ranging from 2-room Flexi to 3Gen flats.

More details on the non-SWT projects, including their classification categories, will be shared during the upcoming sales exercise.

[[nid:722891]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com