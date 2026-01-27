'No way we can leave them': Netizen calls for aid to rescue, rehome over 40 cats in industrial area

Demolition works at an industrial area in the north of Singapore have put over 40 cats at risk of being displaced.

In an Instagram video on Jan 21, user kikaisingapore said that since demolition works began late last year, some of the areas have already been flattened.

The user added: "These cats area now left behind and living in empty factories, facing a risk of losing their shelter and safety.

"We know there are organisations and independent rescuers but everyone has their hands full and help is never enough. We have decided to take matters into our own hands since there is no way we can just leave them there without trying."

The video stated that the movement was named "kikai" — which means chance in Japanese — in hopes of giving the cats "a chance to have a warm bed (and) a fulfilling meal".

Jes Chua, a 21-year-old part-time administrative assistant, reportedly set up the account to raise awareness of the situation.

She told MS News that the factories are already all empty as most of the workers have left and that the entire area is expected to be gone by the end of the year.

She added that many community feeders have been caring for the felines for many years and there are more than 40 cats that they are now trying to rescue and rehome.

Calling for funds and fosterers

Aside from the challenge of finding foster homes, financial strain has also emerged as a growing concern.

Veterinary checks for the cats are expected to cost about $12,000, Jes said, adding that a recent surgery for one cat has already cost $1,500.

Community feeders, who are not well-off themselves, have been paying out of pocket to care for the cats at the site and in other locations, Jes told MS News.

Jes has also launched a fundraising campaign on Give.Asia to help offset the costs.

AsiaOne has reached out to kikaisingapore for more information.

[[nid:717590]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com