Over 400 athletes and local football legends raise record $950,000 for charity

Team Keppel emerged as the champion of the Football With a Heart corporate tournament with a final score of 3-1 against Team Oracle Corporation.
PHOTO: Singapore Pools
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Football fans have been known to get heated over the game, but this gathering of local football legends and over 400 football players was nothing short of wholesome.

The athletes, representing 39 companies, battled it out for a good cause on Saturday (Nov 11) in the sixth edition of Football With a Heart (FWAH) and raised a record-breaking $950,000 for charity, the highest amount raised in a single tournament since its launch in 2012.

FWAH, organised by Singapore Pools, Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and Sport Singapore, kicked off the festivities at Our Tampines Hub with a corporate tournament where Team Keppel emerged as champions.

The event also featured a celebrity match which pitted local football legends such as Aleksandar Đurić, Indra Sahdan Daud and Lim Tong Hai against each other. 

Raising the stakes for the celebrity match, Singapore Pools pledged to donate $5,000 for each goal scored, with dollar-to-dollar matching from Tote Board.

The football stars, many of whom were ex-national players, eventually scored a combined total of 16 goals, garnering $160,000 in donations.

All proceeds raised from FWAH will go towards nine designated charities this year, including Singapore Children's Society, Society for the Aged Sick and Campus Impact.

According to Singapore Pools, FWAH, which aims to use sports as a force for good, has raised over $3 million for 43 charities and social enterprises since 2012.

📺 LIVE: Football With A Heart (9 November 2019) ⚽♥ The largest corporate football fundraiser in Singapore will see...

Posted by Singapore Pools In The Community on Friday, 8 November 2019

ALSO READ: A maths teacher's winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
Singapore sports Charity Football Association of Singapore Singapore Pools football

TRENDING

Jacqueline Wong breaks silence of 7 months but says nothing about cheating scandal
Jacqueline Wong breaks silence of 7 months but says nothing about cheating scandal
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
Hong Kong police investigating videos of man set alight
Hong Kong police investigating videos of man set alight
Aliff Aziz resists arrest, puts up violent struggle after drunken argument at Orchard Road
Aliff Aziz resists arrest, puts up violent struggle after drunken argument at Orchard Road
Malaysian college students go viral on Twitter for carrying out dormitory tug of war
Malaysian college students go viral on Twitter for carrying out dormitory tug of war
Best 1-for-1 food deals in Singapore this 11.11
Best 1-for-1 food deals in Singapore this 11.11
How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
Singapore’s performances for AFC U-19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers go viral for the wrong reasons
Singapore’s performances for AFC U-19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers go viral for the wrong reasons
Dear Thelma: Husband lives off her, and demands she supports his mistress too
Dear Thelma: Husband lives off her, and demands she supports his mistress too
Rumour has it: Felicia Chin affected by viewers&#039; abuse - and other entertainment news this week
Rumour has it: Felicia Chin affected by viewers' abuse - and other entertainment news this week
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 reasons Clementi is super family-friendly for both expats and locals
5 reasons Clementi is super family-friendly for both expats and locals
Steakhouses you should try: Value for money VS mid range VS premium
Steakhouses you should try: Value for money VS mid range VS premium
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here&#039;s why I&#039;ll never do it again
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here's why I'll never do it again
5 totally Singaporean Christmas gift experiences that are worth your money
5 totally Singaporean Christmas gift experiences that are worth your money

Home Works

The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen
Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide
Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide
7 tips for choosing dining chairs
7 tips for choosing dining chairs
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rainie Yang re-living her youth in her thirties
Rainie Yang re-living her youth in her thirties
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves&#039; 46-year-old girlfriend
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves' 46-year-old girlfriend
Chinese man reunites with air stewardess he met 15 years ago, but as her colleague
Chinese man reunites with air stewardess he met 15 years ago, but as her colleague
KOI apologises after customer bites on yellow &quot;fingernail&quot; while chewing bubble tea pearls
KOI apologises after customer bites on yellow "fingernail" while chewing bubble tea pearls

SERVICES