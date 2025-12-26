Over $400k lost: 6 arrested, 13 under investigation for suspected money mule activities

Six individuals aged between 19 and 34 were arrested following a two-week operation for their suspected involvement in scams as money mules.

In a statement on Friday (Dec 26), the police said that another 13 individuals, aged between 17 and 60, are also under investigation.

The operation, conducted by officers from the Central Division Investigation Branch, took place between Dec 10 and Dec 24.

The suspects are believed to be involved in more than 45 cases of scams comprising mainly e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams and rental scams, where victims reportedly lost over $406,800.

They are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, abetting unknown persons to secure unauthorised access to the bank’s computer system and money laundering.

The offence of cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine or both while the offence of facilitating unauthorised access to computer material carries an imprisonment term of up to two years, a fine or both, for a first conviction.

Those found guilty of assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine or both.

New measures against scam mules

On Sept 17, the Singapore Police Force, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Infocomm Media Development Authority, and Government Technology Agency of Singapore announced new measures, effective from October, aimed at restricting scam mules' access to services that could be exploited to facilitate scams, including financial, telecommunications, and SingPass/CorpPass services.

Under the new facility restriction framework, scam mules may be barred from using banking services that enable the movement of illicit funds. This includes card-based transactions, ATM withdrawals and online banking through Internet or mobile platforms.

Individuals could be prevented from using Singpass to open bank accounts or register for other high-risk services.

The police also advised the public not to transfer or hand over money or valuables to unknown individuals whose identities have not been verified, and not to leave them at any location for collection later.

If in doubt, call the ScamShield helpline at 1799 for verification. Those with information on scams can contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness .

[[nid:726290]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com