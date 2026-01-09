Over 500kg of cannabis reportedly in transit seized at Pasir Panjang scanning station

A container with over 500kg of cannabis was intercepted at Pasir Panjang scanning station during enhanced checks on Jan 3, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Friday (Jan 9).

In a joint statement, they said that the container had been targeted for enhanced checks following information received by Singapore Customs and a pre-arrival risk assessment by ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre.

ICA's image analysts detected anomalies in the scanned images of the container.

Physical inspections by ICA officers found a packet of brownish substance suspected to be a controlled drug inside a box within the container, which prompted further investigations by CNB officers.

In total, 902 packets of cannabis, weighing about 509kg, was uncovered.

Based on preliminary investigations, the authorities found that the drugs were transiting through Singapore to another country. Investigations are ongoing.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those who import into or export from Singapore more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

