Over $53k lost to cruise package e-commerce scams since April

Since April 1 this year, there have been 40 cases of e-commerce scams involving cruise packages with at least $53,000 lost in total, the police said on Friday (May 15).

Victims would come across listings for cruise packages on social media platforms such as Facebook and would interact with accounts providing the offers, but these accounts would be operated by scammers, who would then take the conversation to WhatsApp.

In order to book the packages, scammers would ask victims to make payment via PayNow QR codes and then proceed to request further payments for additional fees such as taxes and petrol charges.

Occasionally, scammers may even send fake booking itineraries to victims.

Victims would only realise their mistake after they verify with cruise operators through official communication channels, or if they are notified by police.

They also advised members of the public to book cruise packages only through official websites or licensed travel agents.

To view the updated list of licensed travel agents in Singapore, the public can visit Singapore Tourism Board's Travel Agents and Tourist Guides Licensing System website at https://trust.stb.gov.sg.

"Be wary of e-commerce scam red flags such as sellers offering large discounts in exchange for faster transactions," the police warned.

"Never transfer money to any unknown persons or persons whose identities you did not verify."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com