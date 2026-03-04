Over 60 storeys and 1,700 units: Singapore's tallest public housing project to be built on Pearl's Hill

For the first time in 40 years, new public housing flats will be built on Pearl's Hill.

At over 60 storeys high and comprising around 1,700 units, the Build-To-Order (BTO) project will be the tallest public housing development in Singapore upon completion, said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat in Parliament on Wednesday (March 4).

The project will surpass The Pinnacle@Duxton, which currently holds the record as Singapore's tallest public residential complex, by more than 10 storeys.

Chee said that building taller HDB flats "where possible" is part of his ministry's plans to find more ways to build more public housing by "intensifying" land usage.

This comes after the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore in August last year updated its rules in line with how tall buildings and structures can be near airports, paving the way for residential developments to be taller by up to 15 storeys.

"A 60-storey block can provide 50 per cent more flats compared to a 40-storey block, the height of most of our tallest HDB blocks today," said Chee in a speech laying out his ministry's spending plans in the coming year.

Chee, however, said that even with the relaxation of the height limit, the Government will build taller HDB blocks "carefully and sensitivity" and "only when conditions allow".

Close attention will also be given to design and liveability, he added.

"These efforts will contribute to increasing land productivity and support our plans to continue providing a robust supply of HDB flats to meet the housing needs of Singaporeans."

The plan to build HDB flats on Pearl's Hill was first announced by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 2023.

It said then that about 6,000 public and private homes would be developed there over the next 10 years.

In a joint press release on Wednesday, the Ministry of National Development (MND) and the Housing Board said the first BTO project there will be on the site of the former Outram Park Complex, a housing estate that was bult in 1969 and demolished in 2003 under the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers).

Sitting at the base of Pearl's Hill City Park next to Outram Park MRT station, the project will offer around 1,700 flats, including two-room Flexi, three-room and four-room flats, as well as over 140 public rental flats.

It will be launched "within the next few years", said MND and HDB.

MND and HDB said that the upcoming Pearl's Hill BTO project draws inspiration from the nearby Chinatown heritage, with its design concept inspired by Shan Shui Hua (mountain-water painting) — a traditional Chinese landscape art style depicting mountains and flowing water in harmony.

"Our vision is for residents to live amidst the tranquillity of Pearl's Hill, while remaining connected to the dynamic energy of the city," said Chee, adding that the housing blocks will be "sculpted with varying heights, like the mountain ridges in a painting".

Other features include sky gardens and terraces, where residents can experience the surrounding landscape from multiple vantage points.

There will also be a "view corridor" — a 40m-wide unobstructed line of sight between the new buildings.

BTO flats next to Caldecott MRT station

Chee also announced that HDB will launch a BTO project next to Caldecott MRT station in Toa Payoh West during the October sales exercise.

The project is part of efforts to rejuvenate the Toa Payoh area, he said, adding that 4,500 new homes have been added there over the past 10 years, which have brought in more younger families.

MND and HDB said that about 1,600 units across five blocks will be going on sale, including 590 two-room Flexi flats, 580 four-room flats, as well as 230 public rental flats

There will also be 240 community care apartments; this will be the sixth community care apartments project.

Community care apartments are an assisted living public housing concept that combines senior-friendly living with customised care services, on-site social activities, furnished communal spaces, and senior fitness stations.

Other amenities include a food court, fast food restaurant, supermarket and childcare centre and shops, as well as a new 1.1 ha neighbourhood park.

A new mixed-use development, which includes private homes and a shopping centre, will also be built next to the BTO project.

MND and HDB said that more details, including the project classification, will be announced during the October BTO exercise.

chingshijie@asiaone.com