Over $8m lost: Police investigating more than 240 people in Singapore for involvement in scams

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) are investigating 241 individuals for their involvement in scams.

In a two-week operation between March 7 and March 20, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions placed 165 men and 76 women under investigation, the police said on Thursday (March 20).

These individuals, aged between 16 and 75, are suspected to be involved in over 900 cases of scams either as scammers or as money mules, the police said.

Their alleged offences include cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The scams comprised mainly friend impersonation scams, investment scams and job scams among others, with victims reportedly losing over $8.2 million.

If found guilty of cheating, a scammer could face jail of up to 10 years or a fine, or both.

Money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992 comes with a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Under the Payment Services Act 2019, the offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to $125,000, an imprisonment term of up to three years, or both.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes," the police said.

Over 850 investigated in joint operation with Malaysia

A joint operation by the Royal Malaysia Police and SPF conducted between Feb 10 and March 9 resulted in more than 850 people being investigated for alleged scams.

The suspects, aged between 15 and 77, are allegedly involved in over 2,700 cases of scams, resulting in victims reportedly losing over $8.1 million.

"As transnational scam syndicates become increasingly sophisticated in their structure and modus operandi, close co-operation between the Singapore and Malaysia authorities is crucial," said director of SPF's Commercial Affairs Department David Chew.

"We will continue to work together to stay ahead of the criminals' tactics and with help from our law enforcement partners overseas, ensure that transnational criminals are detected and arrested wherever they may choose to operate from."

Scam victims in Singapore lost $1.1 billion last year — a record high amount of losses suffered in a single year.

