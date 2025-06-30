Over 950,000 HDB households to receive U-Save and S&CC rebates in July

Close to a million Singaporean HDB households will receive rebates on their utility and conservancy bills in July.

Eligible households will receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in July as part of the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and the enhanced Assurance Package, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement on Monday (June 30).

Households will receive rebates according to their HDB flat type.

For example, households living in a one- or two-room flat will receive $190 worth of U-Save and one month of S&CC rebates.

The latest batch of rebates will be the second quarterly disbursement for Financial Year 2025, and are provided to help Singaporean households with their cost-of-living concerns, said MOF.

Eligible households do not need to take any action and will have the rebates automatically credited to their utilities accounts by SP Services and their town councils respectively.

MOF said that households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for the rebates.

Households with no Singaporean flat owner or occupier will also be ineligible.

Residents can check their eligibility for S&CC rebates by logging into My HDBPage with their Singpass. Those with specific queries can also contact their respective town councils.

MOF also reminded the public that government officials will never ask them to transfer money or disclose banking details over a phone call.

"If members of public are unsure if something is a scam, they should call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799," MOF said.

