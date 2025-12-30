Over 950,000 HDB households to receive U-Save and S&CC rebates in January

Almost a million Singaporean HDB households will receive rebates on their utility and conservancy bills in January, in the fourth quarterly disbursement for Financial Year 2025.

Eligible households will receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in January next year as part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme and the enhanced Assurance Package, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement on Tuesday (Dec 30).

The rebates help to offset the utility bills and conservancy charges for lower- to middle-income HDB households and are disbursed quarterly each financial year, said MOF.

Households will receive rebates according to their HDB flat type. For instance, households living in a one- or two-room flat will receive $190 worth of U-Save and half a month of S&CC rebates.

Eligible households do not need to take any action and will have the rebates automatically credited to their utilities accounts by SP Services and their town councils respectively.

To check their eligibility for S&CC rebates, residents can by log in to MyHDB Page with their Singpass. Those with specific queries can also contact their respective town councils.

For queries regarding U-Save rebates, residents can contact SP Group directly.

MOF also reminded the public that government officials will never ask them to transfer money or disclose banking details over a phone call.

"If members of public are unsure if something is a scam, they should call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799," MOF said.

