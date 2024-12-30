Over 950,000 Singaporean households to receive U-Save and S&CC rebates in January

Over 950,000 Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive rebates for their utility and conservancy bills in January.

Eligible households will receive up to $285 worth of U-Save and up to a month's worth of Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates depending on their flat types, announced the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Monday (Dec 30).

This will be the fourth disbursement of rebates for the 2024 financial year. Households previously received disbursements in April, July and October.

These are part of permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) and Assurance Package schemes to help lower- to middle-income households with the rising cost of living.

In total, eligible households will receive 2.5 times the amount of regular U-Save rebates, as well as up to four months of S&CC rebates this financial year.

"On average, this will cover about eight months of utility bills for those living in one- and two-room flats, and about four months of utility bills for those living in three- and four-room flats," said MOF.

Both U-Save and S&CC rebates will be automatically credited into the eligible household's accounts by SP Services and the town councils respectively.

Those with queries on the U-Save rebates can contact SP Group at 6671 7117 or visit their website.

Residents can check their eligibility for S&CC rebates by logging into the MyHDBPage via HDB InfoWEB with their Singpass.

