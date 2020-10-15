Overpriced kway chap? Netizen who paid $20 for meal unhappy with portions

How expensive is too expensive for a simple bowl of kway chap?

One netizen was none too pleased when a braised duck stall in Hougang served up a much smaller portion of kway chap than he was expecting on Tuesday (Oct 13), he told Stomp.

The takeaway meal, which was meant for several people, cost $20 and included four portions of kway, a mix of pork belly and intestines, and a portion of braised pigs' ears.

However, after tipping out the contents into a bowl, he realised the portions were hardly enough.

PHOTO: Stomp

"The portions for the side dishes are for two pax only," he griped.

He took issue with the "really little" portion of pork belly and intestines in particular, as he had chosen the larger serving priced at $12 instead of the smaller $8 serving.

According to the netizen, it was the first time he had visited the braised duck stall but it doesn't seem like he'll be keen on returning anytime soon.

"I think it's overpriced."

