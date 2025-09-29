Overseas PRs without re-entry permit to get 6-month grace period from Dec 1

Permanent residents (PRs), who are overseas without a valid re-entry permit (REP), will no longer automatically lose their PR status from Dec 1.

Instead, they will be given six months — or 180 days — to apply for a new REP, during which they will still be allowed to return and remain in Singapore, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a news release on Monday (Sept 29).

"We encourage PRs to obtain a new REP or to renew their expiring in a timely manner before travelling out of Singapore, to minimise the risk of losing their PR status," the ministry said.

Currently, all PRs here who go overseas need to have a valid REP, which allows them to re-enter Singapore.

Under the existing laws, a PR who is overseas with an expired REP would automatically lose his PR status, and has only a one-month grace period to apply for reinstatement.

MHA said that it has been exercising flexibility by allowing some PRs who miss their deadline to have their PR status reinstated if they have "legitimate reasons", such as if they were hospitalised overseas.

But this process "presents some uncertainty" about an individual’s PR status and corresponding benefits from the time he loses his PR status till his application for a REP is approved, it added.

The changes to the law came after the Immigration (Amendment) Act, introduced by then-Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo, was passed in Parliament on Sept 18, 2023.

MHA said that the 180 days start from Dec 1 if the PR is outside Singapore without a valid REP, or the date on which he is first overseas with a valid re-entry permit.

With this grace period, MHA said that PRs can confirm if they wish to continue being a PR.

A PR can retain his status if his REP application, submitted within six months, is approved.

If he applies for a REP on time but it is rejected by the Controller of Immigration, he will lose his PR status the day after the rejection.

MHA added that there will be no avenues for PRs to reinstate their status once it is lost, and may submit a new application if they are eligible to do so.

"The amendments made it clear that PRs must apply for a REP within 180 days of them being outside Singapore without a valid REP," said MHA.

"Failing which they will lose their PR status."

MHA previously said in 2023 that fewer than two per cent of PRs lose their PR status annually by leaving Singapore or remaining overseas without a valid REP.

Currently, there are about 540,000 PRs.

