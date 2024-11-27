'Overwhelmed with disgust, shock and frustration': Acres calls out video of python burnt alive

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) has highlighted a recent case of animal abuse.

In a video posted to Acres' social media accounts, co-CEO of its advocacy branch Anbarasi Boopal said the organisation had received a report of "horrific cruelty" towards a reticulated python.

According to Acres, the incident took place at an unknown location on Nov 20.

"I'm here today because I'm overwhelmed with disgust, shock and frustration," Boopal said.

In the clip provided to Acres, two men can be seen setting a live reticulated python on fire using spray cans and a lighter.

One of the men can also be seen stepping on the snake's head.

At the end of the video, the snake is transferred into a clear container and appears to be alive and moving.

Addressing the clip, Boopal said the two men were trying to capture the python, which appeared to be stuck in machinery and did not struggle or pose any danger to anyone.

The pair then used a flammable spray and a lighter to burn the snake three times, she added.

The two men burning the python were also wearing what looked like uniforms and using snake-handling tools, which led Boopal to believe they could be from the pest control industry.

Acres has filed a report with the National Parks Board (NParks) on the matter.

AsiaOne has contacted NParks for more information.

Mishandling of snakes

In the video, Boopal also said that there have been many cases of snakes or monitor lizards being mishandled by members of the public or pest control companies.

She cited a case where a man at Boon Lay Place Market hit a python on its head before hacking it off with a cleaver in April 2023.

The man was only fined $1,000, said Boopal as she called for stricter deterrence and enforcement action to be taken.

"We navigate so many risks in our environment on a daily basis. We know how to use the escalator safely. We know to stand behind the yellow line on a train platform," she said.

"So surely we can also learn about wildlife that we fear, so we can actually get rid of the fear and practise wildlife etiquette."

[[nid:626301]]

According to the Animals and Birds Act, a person commits animal cruelty if they:

Cause or allow any unnecessary pain or suffering, whether physical or psychological, to any animal

Cruelly beat, kick, torture, ill-treat, terrify, over‑ride, over‑drive, over‑load, or infuriate the animal (or cause or allow anyone to do so)

Make a sick or unfit animal work

Are involved in any business or incident related to animal fighting (e.g. dogfighting or cockfighting).

First-time offenders can be fined up to $15,000, and/or jailed for up to 18 months.

Subsequent offenders may face a fine of up to $30,000 and/or imprisonment for up to 3 years.

[[nid:711735]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com