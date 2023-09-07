Man leaves behind 20 cats in flat after sewage pipe bursts, some cats seen drinking sewage liquid

What would you do with your pets when there's a crisis at home?

One man recently left 20 cats to fend for themselves after a sewage pipe burst in his Bukit Merah flat, and only informed authorities of the matter eight days later, said the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sept 6), the animal welfare organisation shared that it rescued the cats, including a kitten, from poor living conditions last month.

The Cat Welfare Society (CWS) had alerted SPCA to the incident on Aug 18, after the owner told them that a sewage pipe in his flat had burst, leaking waste matter throughout his home.

Staff from SPCA and CWS responded to the case on the same day, and saw some cats "drinking the liquid from the sewage pipe leak" because they were starved of fresh water for over a week.

They also found two cats in cages, which prevented them from getting any food and water.

The man's actions put his pets "at risk of malnutrition and poisoning from the toxins in human waste," SPCA said.

Cats in life-threatening situation

"The situation was so dire that we immediately alerted the authorities to seize the cats so that they could receive urgent medical attention," SPCA wrote.

To make sure all the cats were saved, SPCA, together with CWS and the authorities, spent 12 hours on the rescue operation.

"The cats could have faced life-threatening consequences if we had not attended to them in time".

Unfortunately, this wasn't the first time SPCA encountered cases like this.

The animal welfare organisation said: "Pets are a lifetime responsibility, and it is their guardian's duty to ensure they are cared for no matter the situation."

It is also important for pet owners to plan ahead in ensuring their pet's safety in times of crisis, as it could mean the difference between life and death for the animals, SPCA added.

In response to AsiaOne's query, SPCA's executive director Aarthi Sankar said that the cats are currently in the custody of the authorities as they have called for a full investigation into the matter.

Upon clearance of all health checks, SPCA will support the authorities with the rehoming of the animals, she said.

In emergency situations, pet owners can call SPCA's 24/7 hotline 6287 5355 (ext. 9) for assistance.

