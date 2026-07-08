Phase 2A of Primary 1 registration exercise begins on July 9 with 1 less school

Phase 2A of the registration exercise for children entering Primary 1 in 2027 will begin at 9am on Thursday (July 9), with no vacancies available at Canossa Catholic Primary School in MacPherson.

The school, which has 120 places in total, received 61 applications in Phase 1. With 60 places reserved for Phases 2B and 2C, this means that it has no available spots for Phase 2A.

The first phase, which opened on June 30, closed on July 2, with eligible applicants receiving their results on Wednesday.

This phase is for a child who has a sibling studying in the same primary school.

Meanwhile, Phase 2A is primarily for the child of an alumni. Those whose parents are staff members at the school, or members of the school's advisory or management committee, are also eligible for this phase.

Children who study in the school's Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergarten also come under Phase 2A.

The setting aside of 60 places in each school for Phases 2B and 2C is intended to ensure continued access to all schools in later phases, according to the ministry.

5 other schools with 50 per cent of spots filled

Apart from Canossa Catholic Primary School, data published on MOE's website on Wednesday show that five other primary schools have filled at least 50 per cent of their total available places.

The schools are: Admiralty Primary School in Woodlands, Nan Hua Primary School in Clementi, North View Primary School in Yishun, Red Swastika School in Bedok, and Valour Primary School in Punggol.

Among them, Red Swastika School has the lowest number of available places, at 24 vacancies.

Valour Primary School and Admiralty Primary School have 43 and 44 places respectively, while both Nan Hua Primary School and North View Primary School each has 58 places.

At this phase in last year's registration exercise, eight schools had filled at least half of their total places.

Of the 179 primary schools accepting students for this year's intake, 84 were oversubscribed, with all but four of these schools conducting ballots.

Gradual reduction of Primary 1 intake

On April 29, MOE informed parents that it will gradually reduce the Primary 1 intake for the majority of primary schools over the coming years, starting from the ongoing Primary 1 registration exercise.

It said then that this is in response to changing demographics and new housing developments, while minimising the need for school mergers or relocations.

Applications for Phase 2A will close at 4.30pm on Friday, with results to be released on July 17.

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editor@asiaone.com