Primary 1 registration: 31 oversubscribed schools to conduct balloting in Phase 2B

Phase 2B of the registration exercise for children entering Primary 1 in 2027, which closed on Tuesday (July 21), will see 31 out of 33 oversubscribed schools conduct balloting.

According to the latest vacancies and balloting status posted on the Ministry of Education's (MOE) website, Nanyang Primary School in Bukit Timah was most subscribed, with 52 pupils applying for 20 spots.

The four other most subscribed schools are:

Ai Tong School in Bishan with 51 applicants for 20 spots

Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School in Bukit Timah with 46 applicants for 21 spots

Holy Innocents' Primary School in Hougang with 45 applicants for 21 spots, and

Kong Hwa School in Mountbatten with 57 applicants for 27 spots

MOE's vacancies and balloting data shows Nanyang Primary School, Ai Tong School and Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School were also among the top five oversubscribed schools in 2025.

In an update posted on Thursday, MOE said that 81.6 per cent of all schools, or 146 schools, will not be conducting balloting and have enough vacancies to admit all their Phase 2B applicants.

This phase is for a child whose parent joined the primary school as a parent volunteer not later than July 1, 2025, and has completed at least 40 hours of voluntary service by June 30 this year.

Children whose parents are members endorsed by the church or clan directly connected with the primary school, and those who parents are endorsed as an active grassroots leader, can also apply.

Balloting

For the 31 schools undergoing balloting priority admission is given in the following order:

Singaporean children living within 1km of the school Singaporean children living between 1km and 2km of the school Singaporean children living further than 2km from the school Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' School (Primary section) Red Swastika School St Joseph's Institution Junior St Anthony's Primary School Nanyang Primary School Tao Nan School Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) Maha Bodhi School St. Andrew's School (Junior) Ai Tong School Maris Stella High School (Primary section) Northland Primary School Henry Park Primary School Hong Wen School Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School Methodist Girls' School (Primary) Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary School Admiralty Primary School CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh) Holy Innocents' Primary School Chongfu School Pei Chun Public School Radin Mas Primary School Kong Hwa School Nan Chiau Primary School Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) Nan Hua Primary School Catholic High School (Primary section) Princess Elizabeth Primary School Rulang Primary School

The remaining two oversubscribed schools, Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) and Canossa Catholic Primary School, will not be conducting balloting as they have enough vacancies for all applicants in priority categories.

Results will be released on July 27.

Phase 2C

There will be vacancies in all 179 primary schools in Phase 2C and their respective vacancies will be updated by 1pm on July 27, said MOE.

This phase is for a child who has not yet registered in a primary school.

Phase 2C begins at 9am on July 28 and ends at 4.30pm on July 30.

A total of 40 places are set aside in each primary school for this phase as part of MOE's policy to ensure continued open access to all primary schools.

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editor@asiaone.com