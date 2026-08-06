Primary 1 registration: 73 primary schools to ballot for Phase 2C places

Phase 2C of the P1 registration exercise for 2027, which closed on July 30, will see 73 primary schools conduct balloting.

All of these schools are oversubscribed except for Opera Estate Primary School, which will hold balloting for permanent resident (PR) applicants because of its cap on the intake of PR children.

There are 182 primary schools in Singapore, with 179 open for registration in 2026.

Phase 2C, considered the most competitive phase and open to all children, has 40 places reserved at each primary school.

According to the latest vacancies and balloting status updated on the Ministry of Education's (MOE) website on Thursday (Aug 5), Princess Elizabeth Primary School in Bukit Batok was the most oversubscribed, with 159 children applying for 40 spots.

The four other most oversubscribed schools are:

Northland Primary School in Yishun with 141 applicants for 42 spots

Nan Hua Primary School in Clementi with 123 applicants for 41 spots

Chongfu School in Yishun with 137 applicants for 48 spots, and

Rosyth School in Serangoon with 120 applicants for 46 spots

MOE's vacancies and balloting data show that Princess Elizabeth Primary School, Northland Primary School, Nan Hua Primary School and Chongfu School were also among the top five oversubscribed schools last year.

MOE also updated on its website that over half of all schools, or 99 schools, will not be conducting balloting and have enough vacancies to admit all their Phase 2C applicants.

This phase is for a child who has not yet registered in a primary school, following the previous two phases that offer places for children with prior links to the schools.

Balloting

For the 73 schools undergoing balloting, priority admission is given in the following order:

Singapore citizen living within 1km of the school

Singapore citizen living between 1km and 2km from the school

Singapore citizen living more than 2km from the school

PR living within 1km of the school

PR living between 1km and 2km from the school

PR living more than 2km from the school

Seven of the 79 oversubscribed schools will not be conducting balloting as they only admit Singapore Citizen children of various priority categories.

These schools are Alexandra Primary School, Canossa Catholic Primary School, Keming Primary School, Punggol Primary School, St. Margaret's School (Primary), Tanjong Katong Primary School and Yangzheng Primary School.

Results for this phase will be released on Aug 11.

Phase 2C Supplementary

There will be enough vacancies available for registration in the next stage, Phase 2C Supplementary, and these vacancies will be updated by 1pm on Aug 11, said MOE.

This will be the last phase for the Primary 1 registration exercise in 2026.

This next phase is for a child who has not yet registered in a primary school after Phase 2C. Phase 2C Supplementary will begin at 9am on Aug 17 and end at 4.30pm on Aug 18.

Results for this phase will be released on Aug 27.

MOE has also advised parents of applicants to take note that a few schools will cap its intake of PR children to prevent the concentration of PR children in the primary schools.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com