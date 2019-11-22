Paedophile reoffends after corrective training stints, molesting 2 boys on public bus

SINGAPORE - A man who had two previous convictions for sexual crimes against children younger than 16 years old was back at it just over a year after his release from prison.

Seyad Sulaiman Maideen Pillai, 52, molested two boys while on a public bus last year. The names and ages of the two boys cannot be revealed under a gag order by the court.

On Thursday (Nov 21), he pleaded guilty to two counts of outrage of modesty, with one other count of a similar nature to be taken into consideration for sentencing.

Addressing the court, Seyad asked to be placed in the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) instead of a prison cell with other male inmates.

"The reason is because in my cell, when I see my cellmates who are male, I see them as female," he told the judge.

The court heard that Seyad, who was a cleaner at Far East Plaza, was travelling along Orchard Road in May at around 7.30am when a boy boarded the same bus on his way to school. The exact date of the offence was not stated in court documents.

The boy recognised Seyad as they had interacted earlier that month while on the same bus route.

Seyad then beckoned to the boy to approach him by patting the seat next to him. When the boy sat next to Seyad, he took out $2 and gave it to the boy.

Not wanting to appear rude, the boy accepted the money, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Dwayne Lum.

But Seyad then stroked the boy's thigh and placed his arm around the boy's shoulder for about four to five minutes. When Seyad alighted from the bus, he blew a kiss and directed it at the boy.

On June 11, a different boy boarded the same bus service with his 10-year-old sister. They were also on the way to school.

The boy sat near the back of the bus, while his sister sat towards the front.