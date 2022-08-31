'Pai kia' uncle taunts bus passenger who asked him to lower his music volume

Indignant that he had been asked to turn his music down while on a public bus, a middle-aged man lashed out at a fellow commuter in a five-minute rant peppered with plenty of Hokkien vulgarities.

The uncle's actions were caught on camera by another commuter and the video has surfaced on various social media platforms.

A copy of the video was uploaded to TikTok on Monday (Aug 29) by a user who goes by Williamwee1.

In the five-minute long video, the middle-aged man, dressed in a grey T-shirt, questioned the younger man loudly in Mandarin: "You want to fight with me? Call the police lor. Tell them I've been drinking and I'm very loud."

Although the younger man looked away and refused to engage, the older man continued trying to provoke him.

"Call the police, come beat me lor. Limpeh will fight you!" he taunted, ending off his sentence with more Hokkien vulgarities.

Halfway through, the passenger filming the video could be heard muttering in Mandarin: "I'll see if I can make a police report later, I'll hand this footage over them."

The uncle then told the man to mind his own business, claiming that he was merely listening to music on his phone. In the midst of his rant, he also pulled down his mask.

Towards the end of the video, the uncle pointed in different directions and seemed to hint that he had affiliations to the "369" secret society.

Williamwee1's video has since racked up more than 48,000 views, with several netizens dissing the middle-aged man for his behaviour.

One netizen posted that the incident could have taken place onboard bus service 161 and even claimed that the uncle lives in Woodlands.

"He keep[s] asking people [to] diam diam (keep quiet) but he's the only one barking during the whole ordeal," wrote one netizen.

"Why he not scare[d] [of] 999 (referring to the police)," another netizen wondered.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Although most disapproved of the uncle's behaviour, some netizens felt that he wasn't doing anything wrong, pointing out that he was simply listening to his music.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Earlier in February, some commuters caused a ruckus while onboard bus 72.

An eyewitness said that the group — a man and two women— verbally abused the driver and removed their masks to eat their ice cream. There was also a toddler with them.

"The driver asked them nicely not to do that but they hurled abusive words at him and even said the male driver was having menses," the eyewitness told Stomp then.

One of the women also yelled at the driver: "Shut up la you, never talk to you la! Drive carefully can or not?"

ALSO READ: 'Call the police': Woman without mask on bus taunts SBS Transit staff