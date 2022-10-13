'Pain in your bones and joints': Former drug addict shares what it's like to go through withdrawal

Most of us know that overcoming drug addiction isn't easy, but what exactly do these abusers go through?

Local musician Fuad Rahman recently shed light on some of the painful withdrawal symptoms he experienced on an episode of Taboo — a web series by Mediacorp — back in August.

"It's not a normal fever, you feel pain in your joints and bones," said the 43-year-old who was released from a seven-year sentence in February.

He said then that he was being monitored with an electronic ankle tag.

Because of the "unbearable pain", Fuad confessed that there were times when he felt like punching the walls out of anger.

For him, these symptoms usually persist for about a month. "When you're inside prison, you can't do anything about it. You have to detox it all."

During the interview, Fuad also mentioned another occasion where he had a fit while he was in the toilet at his cousin's place.

"I almost blacked out, luckily my cousin managed to catch me. If I fell, I feel that it would be over. I wasn't aware of my surroundings. I almost had an overdose," he recalled.

Fuad shared that he started getting involved with drugs at the tender age of 16, because of his passion for music. "I listened to more European underground bands, they tend to lean more to drugs, so I was heavily influenced by them."

Even after becoming an established performer, Fuad said he wasn't able to let go of his addiction, revealing that he was once arrested before a televised performance.

He said that all performers were required to scan their NRIC at that event as the prime minister was there then.

"When we were screened, it was found that I was wanted by the Bedok Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB). But the police respected me. I said, 'Don't handcuff me in front of others. Just handcuff me in the van.'"

Fuad's urine test results showed that he was positive on heroin, and he was sentenced to three years in prison.

According to CNB, heroin is a "powerful and addictive drug" that can make abusers feel "dull and tired very easily".

Penalties for possession or consumption of heroin include up to 10 years of imprisonment and/or a $20,000 fine. Those who illegally traffic, import or export amounts of more than 15 grams may face the death penalty.

Members of the public who have drug-related information can also make a report via the CNB hotline or at this website.

The National Addictions Management Service (NAMS) provides treatment and support for those addicted to drugs, alcohol, gambling, gaming and others.

NAMS was set up at the Institute of Mental Health in 2008 with the support of the Ministry of Health.

