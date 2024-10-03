'As painful as it is to act against a colleague and friend, it is our duty': PM Lawrence Wong on former minister Iswaran's sentencing

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has reiterated that the integrity of the Singapore system and the tone of our society depend critically on the senior political leadership remaining clean, incorruptible and unflinching in acting against corruption whenever it is discovered.

"We will do what is right by Singapore and Singaporeans, regardless of the political costs or the personal pain we feel when a colleague and friend has been jailed," he said on Thursday (Oct 3) evening.

PM Wong's statement came after S Iswaran, a former cabinet minister, was sentenced to one year's imprisonment earlier in the day.

He had been found guilty of four charges of obtaining gifts as a public servant under Section 165 of the Penal Code, and one charge of obstructing justice.

PM Wong expressed his disappointment and sadness that Iswaran's political career ended this way. He noted Iswaran's contributions as a Member of Parliament for over 25 years and his stints as minister for transport, trade and industry, and communications and information.

"But his past contributions do not right this wrong.

"As painful as it is to act against a colleague and friend, it is our duty to do so when necessary. Our system of government and politics must always stay clean and free from corruption."

He added that those in public service must uphold the "highest standards of integrity" and their conduct must be "beyond reproach".

"This is absolutely vital and non-negotiable," said the Prime Minister.

Acknowledging that although no political system is immune from "human frailties", PM Wong said that individuals who go astray must expect that their actions will eventually "come to light".

Jail for Iswaran

The jail sentence meted out to Iswaran was more than the six to seven months sought by the prosecution.

In his judgment summary, Justice Vincent Hoong said that "trust and confidence in public institutions are the bedrock of effective governance, which can be easily undermined by a public servant who falls below the standards of integrity and accountability."

He added that the essence of Iswaran's offence is the damage to people's trust in public institutions.

ALSO READ: 'Manifestly inadequate': Judge on why Iswaran received a year in jail instead of shorter sentence

editor@asiaone.com