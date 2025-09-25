Pair accused of working together to cheat victims of nearly $263k walk free after stern warnings

SINGAPORE — Two people who were accused of working together with other unknown individuals to cheat three victims of nearly $263,000 in total have walked free after they were given stern warnings.

Chinese national Wang Rui, 34 and Malaysian Sau Young Seng, 38, were then granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal.

Those given such a discharge cannot be charged again with the same offences.

Without disclosing details, the Attorney-General's Chambers responded to queries from The Straits Times in a statement on Sept 24, saying: "After carefully considering the facts and circumstances of the matter, the prosecution directed that stern warnings in lieu of prosecution be issued to both Wang and Sau.

"Following the administration of the stern warnings... the prosecution applied for a discharge amounting to an acquittal in relation to the charges against them."

District Judge Brenda Tan granted the discharge on Sept 17.

Wang and Sau were each handed three cheating charges on Nov 15, 2024.

They were accused of being part of a conspiracy between June and July that year to dupe an alleged victim into believing that an online job opportunity posted via WhatsApp was genuine.

The alleged victim was said to have transferred more than $28,000 in total to bank accounts belonging to seven other people.

Sau and Wang were accused of committing a similar offence involving another alleged victim between June and August 2024.

This person was said to have been duped into believing there was a genuine investment opportunity posted via WhatsApp before allegedly transferring nearly $232,000 in total to five different bank accounts.

Sau and Wang were accused of cheating a third person of $2,600 between July and August 2024.

This alleged victim was purportedly duped into believing that an investment opportunity was genuine before transferring the amount to an online trading platform.

In a statement in November 2024, police said officers arrested the pair following an anti-scam operation earlier that month. The authorities seized more than 6,800 SIM cards, 15 mobile phones and two laptops, and recovered more than $10,000 in cash.

For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

