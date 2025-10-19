Palestinian baby in Gaza named Singapore in tribute to NGO that fed her mother

A Palestinian baby girl has been named Singapore as an expression of gratitude to the country that had provided her family with aid and support, according to the newborn's father.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Saturday (Oct 18) by Love Aid Singapore — a humanitarian organisation led by Singaporean activist Gilbert Goh — the baby's father explained the reason behind his daughter's name.

"Amidst the famine, her pregnant mother was eating from the Singapore kitchen," said Hamdan, who has worked as a cook with the group for two years.

"I am happy and I really want to name her Singapore because I really love them."

According to Love Aid, Hamdan's daughter, born on Oct 16, is the first Palestinian child in Gaza to be named Singapore.

The girl's birth certificate, which was shared on social media also showed that she weighed 2.7kg at birth.

In the post, the organisation wished the newborn girl good health, expressing hope that "a bright new world" — with the prospect of a permanent ceasefire — will soon welcome her.

According to an ABC News article in June this year, $5.3 million was raised from "regular Singaporeans" for the non-governmental organisation's humanitarian work in Gaza.

The funds have supported the establishment of soup kitchens as well as a polyclinic.

On September 21, it was also reported that the Singapore Red Cross had donated $1.2 million in aid to Palestinian evacuees.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted at the time that Singapore and Singaporeans had collectively provided over $23 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

