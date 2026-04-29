Panda-monium in Chua Chu Kang as murals on HDB blocks melt residents' hearts: 'Feeling of returning to childhood'

While they may consist of just two colours - black and white - these animals have been key in bringing vibrancy into the lives of residents in one HDB estate.

Residents and netizens alike are gushing over the cute panda murals on the facades of some HDB blocks in Teck Whye, as seen in a post on Reddit by user Spoonfulofsoul last Saturday (April 25).

The post, which has since garnered over 1,700 likes as of Wednesday (April 29) morning, introduced netizens to the HDB block design at Block 7 Teck Whye Lane.

A photograph of the block in the post shows multiple depictions of the furry bear species along the block's facade, together with paw prints, clouds and star shapes.

The cutesy design of the block drew much endearment from netizens, with many comparing this Teck Whye block to others in Singapore.

Said one: "So jealous of people living in cute kawaii (cute in Japanese) HDB blocks, mine is an eyesore. Can't wait for the next repaint!"

"Love the non-standard paintings on the older HDBs, compared to the uniform paint schemes on the newer estates nowadays," another opined.

"Khatib old blocks have fruits and fruit basket painted on the blocks. They are massive!" A user also compared.

Some users also stressed that this could be an opportunity for town councils to commission local artists for assistance, boosting our local art scene.

"I would love to see HDB/town council partner up with local artists on such projects," commented a user. "BTO (Build-to-Order) designs and colour schemes are so industrial looking."

'Like returning to childhood'

Speaking with Lianhe Zaobao, Teck Whye residents praised the design of some of these HDB blocks in their estate, sharing their joy.

A resident surnamed Xu (transliteration) told the Chinese daily on Monday that the HDB facades used to just be simple colours and patterns.

Now, the 72-year-old gets to look at cute panda murals when he goes outside, which improves his mood.

Another resident, Lee Na, shared that she had voted for the panda motif when the town council held a vote last September because she liked it and it was suitable for her children.

The 45-year-old commented: "The panda design brings a certain atmosphere to the community, giving us a feeling of returning to childhood."

The Choa Chu Kang Town Council (CCKTC) told Zaobao that the exterior walls are repainted every seven years, and there has been a recent focus on brighter colours to help residents and visitors find their way.

The design of Blocks 1 to 7 in Teck Whye were put up to a vote in September last year, where the panda motif was the most voted for.

Painting commenced in the third quarter of 2025 and is expected to be completed a year after.

This isn't the first time Teck Whye's HDB facades have put the neighbourhood in the limelight, however.

In 2018, the blocks were painted with red, blue, white and brown grids, drawing comparisons to Dutch abstract painter Piet Mondrian, Zaobao reported.

AsiaOne has reached out to CCKTC for more information.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com