Panel calls for PMD riders to be at least 16 and to pass a theory test before riding on public paths

SINGAPORE - Personal mobility device (PMD) users should be aged at least 16, and pass a theory test before they are allowed on public paths, said the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP).

It issued its latest set of recommendations on Friday (Sept 27) to the Government, which include mandating that businesses procure third-party liability insurance to cover e-scooter riders who are riding in the course of work.

All three major food delivery companies - GrabFood, Deliveroo and FoodPanda - already have such a coverage for their riders.

Dr Faishal Ibrahim, head of the panel, posted on Facebook on Friday morning that he and other panel members were "deeply saddened" by the death of Madam Ong Bee Eng, a 65-year-old cyclist who collided with an e-scooter last Saturday.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min, in a Facebook post, said the Ministry of Transport has received the latest recommendations.

"We will study these recommendations and provide our response in due course."

Dr Faishal said that in the year ahead, the panel will actively monitor the situation and prepare the industry and community to move towards mandatory insurance for all e-scooter users.