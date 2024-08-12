PAP appoints 2 new faces in Worker's Party-controlled Aljunied GRC

SINGAPORE — The People’s Action Party (PAP) has appointed two new branch chairs in the Worker’s Party-controlled Aljunied GRC, refreshing its slate in a constituency which has been held by the WP since 2011.

Trade unionist Jagathishwaran Rajo, 37, has been appointed chair of Eunos ward, while Kenny Sim, 55, chief executive of IT reseller and distributor Serial Achieva, will take over Paya Lebar, said the PAP in a statement on Aug 12.

Jagathishwaran replaces bank executive Chua Eng Leong, while Sim takes over from lawyer Alex Yeo, the PAP said.

The moves mean the two new branch chairs will likely be fielded as part of the PAP’s Aljunied GRC slate in the coming general election.

Both Chua and Yeo had contested and lost to a WP team headed by Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh in the last election, GE2020.

The pair will assist the two new branch chairs during this period of transition, the PAP said.

In its statement, the party thanked them for their service and said it looks forward to their future contributions in other capacities.

Jagathishwaran has been a PAP activist in Zhenghua in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC since 2009, where he also served as branch secretary for eight years, the PAP said.

He is currently executive secretary at the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore Staff Union and assistant director at NTUC’s Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit.

He is also principal industrial relations officer for the Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association.

Meanwhile, Sim has been a PAP activist at Woodlands and Bukit Timah since 2015, where he also served as vice-chair of the Bukit Timah branch for six years.

He is chairman of charity Cheng Hong Welfare Services Society, as well as honorary secretary and chairman of Chinese clan association Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan’s local and international affairs committee.

He is also executive director and CEO of Serial Achieva, which operates in Thailand and Malaysia.

Sim also sits on the boards of several other companies, such as Global Invacom Group, Meta Health and USP Group.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.