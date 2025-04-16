PAP new face Kawal Pal Singh withdraws from election race after talks with family, including ex-MP Inderjit Singh

The People's Action Party's (PAP) new face Kawal Pal Singh will not stand as a candidate in General Election 2025.

Singh, who is the nephew of former PAP MP Inderjit Singh, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (April 15) evening that he had come to the decision after a discussion with his family, including his uncle.

The 41-year-old lawyer had been spotted at a walkabout in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC with incumbent MP Chee Hong Tat on April 13, sparking speculations that he might be fielded in the constituency.

He had also been making house visits and attending community events in Sengkang West with Dr Lam Pin Min, according to his previous Facebook posts.

In his post on Tuesday, Singh said he will not be involved in the upcoming general election as a candidate.

"At this stage of my life, I want to focus on balancing my professional commitments with time for my young family," he wrote, adding that he remains "committed to serving both the Sikh and wider Indian communities".

The final line-up of candidates for each electoral division will be confirmed on Nomination Day (April 23).

Singaporeans will head to the polls to vote on May 3.

[[nid:715983]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com