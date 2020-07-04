PAP Sembawang GRC team's Lim Wee Kiak goes undercover in GE2020 video

The People's Action Party's (PAP) candidates for Sembawang GRC has really got their social media game down pat.

After Education Minister Ong Ye Kung's charming (but canned) video featuring a conversation with a primary school boy, another member of the team has gone on to post another unusual video.

Instead of asking residents point-blank how PAP's team could do better in Sembawang GRC — some people may be paiseh to say — Dr Lim Wee Kiak went undercover to dig out the truth.

In a Getting ground feedback Posted by Dr Lim Wee Kiak on Thursday, July 2, 2020 yesterday (July 3), Dr Lim pretended to be the soundman in the video crew, carrying a boom mic while the host asked the locals at Kampung Admiralty what they think could be improved in the constituency, and also what they think of the incumbent Members of Parliament.

With his black face mask covering half of his face, the interviewees were none the wiser to his true identity.

But the 'soundman' wasn't very good at his 'freelance job'.

Dr Lim was so engrossed in listening to one resident that he looked at where the latter pointed, nodding his head — at the same time shaking the boom mic — in vehement agreement. Eh Dr Lim, cannot move the boom mic like that.

Residents in the video were understandably shocked when his identity was revealed. One man took a few steps back in surprise, while another older man told Dr Lim: "You seem smaller, you used to be bigger."

The politician added at the end of the video: "We will take those feedback very seriously and work together with you, and make Sembawang special."

PAP's Sembawang GRC team also includes Vikram Nair, Poh Li San, and Mariam Jaafar. PAP will face the National Solidarity Party (NSP) in the upcoming election, with NSP fielding Spencer Ng, Sathin Ravindran, Sebastian Teo, Yadzeth Hairis, and Ivan Yeo.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com