PAP splinter party Barisan Sosialis, 13 other defunct political parties deregistered

Barisan Sosialis — once Singapore’s largest Opposition party — is one of the 14 dormant political parties that were deregistered on Thursday (Dec 4).

This comes after the authorities gave the political parties three months to give proof of their continued existence to ensure they comply with the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act.

Under the law, those involved in Singapore’s political process, such as political parties and Members of Parliament, are designated as politically significant persons and are subjected to measures to mitigate the risk of foreign interference.

For instance, they have to report single donations of $10,000 or more, and are required to disclose if they have been granted migration benefits such as permanent residency or honorary citizenship by foreign governments.

The Ministry of Home Affairs told The Straits Times that Singapore now has 20 registered political parties. Eleven of them contested in the 2025 General Election.

According to a notice in the Government Gazette on Thursday, the political parties that have ceased to exist are:

Alliance Party Singapura Barisan Sosialis National Party of Singapore United Democratic Party People’s Front People’s Liberal Democratic Party People’s Republican Party Persatuan Melayu Singapura Singapore Chinese Party Singapore Indian Congress United National Front United People’s Front United People’s Party Partai Rakyat, Singapore State Division

Barisan Sosialis was formed in 1961 by former members of the People’s Action Party, who had been expelled from the party.

At its peak, the party won 13 of the 46 seats it contested following the 1963 General Election.

Several members, including party leader Lim Chin Siong, were among the over 100 people arrested in Operation Coldstore in 1963.

The party contested at an election in 1984, and later merged with the Workers’ Party four years later.

Other parties that were active in Singapore’s pre-independence years include the United People’s Party, which was founded in 1961 by expelled former PAP leader Ong Eng Guan, and the Alliance Party Singapura.

[[nid:723056]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com