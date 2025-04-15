PAP unveils West Coast-Jurong West GRC team, including new faces Cassandra Lee and Hamid Razak

The People’s Action Party (PAP) on Tuesday (April 15) introduced their candidates for the revised West Coast-Jurong West GRC, including political newcomers Cassandra Lee and Dr Hamid Razak.

The team will be led by National Development Minister Desmond Lee and joined by incumbent Ang Wei Neng.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Education Shawn Huang, who is currently an MP for Jurong GRC, completed the line up.

Lee, 33, is a a long-time grassroots volunteer in Jurong and a lawyer, while Dr Hamid, 39, is an orthopaedic surgeon.

The announcement was made at the PAP branch office at Block 729 Clementi West Street 2.

The PAP team has since the last election in 2020, lost their anchor S. Iswaran, who resigned in January 2024 following a corruption probe. The former transport minister was later jailed and then placed on home detention.

In its report released in March, the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee recommended that West Coast GRC absorb some estates in Jurong West and Taman Jurong — the latter a PAP stronghold — and be renamed West Coast-Jurong West GRC.

Estates in Harbourfront and Sentosa were carved out and moved to Radin Mas SMC, while districts in Dover and Telok Blangah were moved to Tanjong Pagar GRC.

The new West Coast-Jurong West GRC will have 158,581 voters.

In a close contest in the 2020 General Election, the ruling PAP won the GRC with 51.69 per cent of the vote against the newly founded Progress Singapore Party (PSP), which was led by Dr Tan Cheng Bock, a former PAP stalwart.

The PSP, led by NCMP Leong Mun Wai, have since announced on April 6 that they will be contest the constituency in the coming election.

