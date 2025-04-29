PAP wants to confine opposition to NCMP scheme, says WP chief Pritam Singh

The People's Action Party (PAP) wants to "keep" the opposition confined to the Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) scheme, as only elected opposition members "can pressure and push the government", said Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh today (April 29).

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah had said at a lunchtime rally on Monday (April 28) that there will be at least 12 opposition members in Parliament under the NCMP scheme, and that alternative voices are "guaranteed".

Asked for his thoughts on Indranee's rally speech, Singh told reporters on Tuesday that for opposition members to speak up faithfully and be connected to the ground, they have to be voted into Parliament.

"NCMPs have no voters, have no residents that they can solicit feedback from. They don't have an office under a block in the constituency where they have worked at and essentially this is where the PAP wants to keep the opposition.

"They don't want elected opposition MPs, and I know why — because only an elected opposition MP can pressure and push the government."

Singh, WP chair Sylvia Lim and WP candidate for Hougang SMC Dennis Tan fielded questions from media following a morning walkabout in the vicinity of Hougang Ave 5 today.

The WP chief was also asked about Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's remarks at Monday's lunchtime rally, that opposition parties want more seats in Parliament, "but not more responsibility".

"I welcome him (PM Wong) to give us more responsibility," Singh responded. "He can have us on committees; we can make our contribution."

Pointing out how an "all-party committee" in 1959 had created the national flag, he added that "there is nothing stopping the government from reaching out".

"Because if we want to work in the interests of all Singaporeans, then that is one way to do it."

[[nid:717416]]

Singh also reiterated that WP is not contesting one-third of seats in Parliament and that the party has put out their "strongest slate" of candidates, urging citizens to vote in favour of a "more balanced political system".

He also noted later that the opposition will work together with the government, and that a "more balanced parliament will not result in a more divided Singapore".

WP's Tan, who is defending Hougang SMC against PAP's Marshall Lim, was also asked if there is pressure to retain the ward, which has been a WP stronghold since 1991.

To this, Tan said he has been walking the ground nearly every day over the past five years to understand residents' concerns and better represent them in Parliament.

"We can't rest on our laurels just because Mr Low Thia Khiang won it in 1991 and was the MP for 20 years, and just because he and Mr Png Eng Huat, my dear predecessors, have done a good job in Hougang," he continued.

Tan added that he has tried to meet as many residents as possible, and asked for those whom he has not met, or who stay in condominiums, to say hello if they see him or drop him an email to make an appointment.

lim.kewei@asiaone.com