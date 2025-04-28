PAP wants to uplift lower-wage workers: PM Wong at GE2025 Fullerton rally

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong appealed to the voters to give him a strong mandate, even as he addressed other major issues facing Singaporeans.

Speaking at PAP's first Fullerton rally in 10 years at the the promenade next to UOB Plaza on Monday (April 28), PM Wong told the lunchtime crowd that this election is all about Singaporeans' future.

"This election is about your future, our future. Not just for today but for our children and grandchildren," he said.

Addressing cost of living concerns, PM Wong acknowledged calls for a universal minimum wage model in Singapore.

"We want to uplift lower-wage workers, the PAP wants to do it, don't get me wrong," he said, citing the Progressive Wage Model, implemented by the ruling party, as evidence.

But he cautioned against opposition parties' proposals, such as setting a minimum wage at $2,250 across the board, questioning if these options are realistic and sustainable.

"It sounds good on paper," the Prime Minister said, warning that it could actually have an opposite effect and drive up costs and worsen the situation for Singaporeans.

"If some things sound too good to be true, they probably are too good to be true. There is no such thing as a free lunch," he added.

In response to criticism on the government's decision to raise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate, PM Wong said: "Think about it. What if we had delayed the GST increase?"

He suggested that had a GST hike not been implemented, it would have lead to "insufficient resources" to support an ageing population.

"We made a tough and responsible decision earlier to ensure that we have sound public finances, and that's why today we can confront the challenges ahead with confidence," he said.

The permanent GST vouchers ensure that lower- and middle-income Singaporeans pay less than the headline GST rate, PM Wong said.

"Who pays the full rate? Three groups: foreigners, tourists and higher-income families.

"The opposition wants these three groups to pay a lower rate. Would you? I wouldn't."

The GST was raised in 2023 and 2024, and the hike has been criticised by most opposition parties during the campaigning for the May 3 General Election.

Some parties such as the Workers' Party and Progress Singapore Party among others have called for the GST to be rolled back from nine per cent to seven per cent.

During his roughly 30-minute speech, PM Wong also cautioned that a Parliament with more opposition presence would lead to a "severely weakened mandate", and that it is not solely a matter of potentially losing one minister.

"Losing three to four ministers will weaken the Cabinet team, will weaken the government, will weaken Singapore," he said.

He urged voters to consider that a vote for the opposition "is not a free vote for more alternative voices" in Parliament.

Instead, it is a vote to "weaken the PAP team".

He added: "It will weaken me and my team, and it will do so at a time when I have just taken over.

"I'm trying to build up a team to serve you better. It will weaken us at a time when our country is facing real and serious challenges."

PM Wong is leading a four-member slate — which includes Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, Mayor of North West District Alex Yam and Hany Soh — against a Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) team for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

Other speakers at the rally included fellow PAP candidates Berdanette Giam, David Hoe, David Neo, Goh Hanyan, Hazlina Abdul Halim, Jagathishwaran Rajo and Syed Harun Alhabsyi.

SDA candidate at rally

Singapore Democratic Alliance's Chia Yun Kai, who is part of the Pasir Ris-Changi GRC team, was spotted in the crowd waving an SDA flag and wearing party merchandise.

Apart from mingling with fellow event-goers, Chia was seen chatting with PAP's Jalan Besar GRC candidate Shawn Loh.

