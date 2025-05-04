PAP wins Chua Chu Kang GRC with 63.59% of votes over PSP

Results for Chua Chu Kang GRC in GE2025

People's Action Party (PAP) 63.59% Progress Singapore Party (PSP) 36.41%

The People's Action Party has won Chua Chu Kang GRC with 63.59% of votes over the Progress Singapore Party.

PAP received 55,000 votes while PSP received 31,488 votes.

PAP's slate, helmed by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, consists of one-term MP and lawyer Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, and two first-time candidates — neuroscientist Choo Pei Ling, and former civil servant Jeffrey Siow.

Dr Tan was previously expected to be on the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC ticket, but was shifted to Chua Chu Kang GRC on the morning of Nomination Day.

He faced questions of abandoning his previous ward and being new to Chua Chu Kang, but he insisted the move only happened because Marine Parade-Braddell Heights was heading for a walkover PAP win.

Dr Tan's move facilitated DPM Gan Kim Yong's transfer to the new Punggol GRC.

The PSP team comprises former Singapore Manufacturing Federation secretary-general Lawrence Pek, technology lawyer Wendy Low, training consultant A'bas Kasmani and investment specialist S. Nallakaruppan.

In the 2020 General Election, PAP won Chua Chu Kang with 58.64 per cent of the vote against PSP.

The GRC has 93,368 registered voters this election.

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

tp@asiaone.com