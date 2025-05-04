PAP wins East Coast GRC with 58.76% of votes over WP

Results for East Coast GRC in GE2025

People's Action Party (PAP) 58.76% Workers' Party (WP) 41.24% The People's Action Party (PAP) has won East Coast GRC with 58.76% of votes over the Workers' Party (WP).

PAP received 79,664 votes while WP received 55,912 votes.

The PAP team is led by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, incumbents Tan Kiat How, Jessica Tan and new faces Hazlina Abdul Halim and Dinesh Vasu Dash.

The WP team is led by candidate Yee Jenn Jong, Nathaniel Koh and new faces – Paris V. Parameswari, Sufyan Mikhail Putra, and Jasper Kuan.

In the 2020 election, PAP won a 53.41 per cent of the votes against the WP.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who led the team to victory alongside Tan Kiat How, Cheryl Chan, Maliki Osman and Jessica Tan at the last general election has since stepped down from politics.

Then-incumbent East Coast GRC MP Cheryl Chan has also retired from politics after serving two terms.

The constituency has 150,691 electors.

"The work really starts tomorrow, and we will have to redouble efforts to get to know our people," Tong said during an interview with media.

He said that the team needs to understand why there were those who did not vote for them and learn how to "make it better" and make a stronger connection.

He explained: "(This is) to make East Coast really a livable home, a place where livelihoods and aspirations are preserved, and turn it into a place where people feel at ease and comfortable, but also a place which allows us to aspire to and build aspirations and shape the future."

