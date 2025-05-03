PAP wins Holland-Bukit Timah GRC with 79.29% of votes over RDU

Results for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC in GE2025

The People's Action Party (PAP) won Holland-Bukit Timah GRC with 79.29 per cent of votes over Red Dot United (RDU).

PAP received 86,384 votes while RDU received 22,561 votes.

The PAP fielded the same team for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC from the 2020 election. Led by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, the team includes Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann, Deputy Speaker Christopher de Souza and Edward Chia.

In a video posted on May 1, Balakrishnan reflected on the town upgrades and preservation of green sanctuaries in the constituency.

"We've worked tirelessly to make Holland-Bukit Timah a better home for all generations," he said.

"You can continue to count on us."

Speaking to PAP supporters at Bukit Gombak Stadium after the final results were announced, Balakrishnan said he knows that voters are concerned and views this victory as an opportunity to reaffirm his team's commitment to residents.

"We will secure a future for Singapore. Our best days are ahead of us," he said.

The RDU's team is led by Fazli Talip, new faces Nizar Subair, Emily Woo and Sharad Kumar.

RDU had previously included businessman Patrick Tan among its prospective candidates for the GRC, but he was replaced at the last minute by Woo.

In a rally on April 29, Sharad took aim at Balakrishnan for liking a controversial Facebook post by Calvin Cheng, which suggested that pro-Palestinian activists should be sent to Gaza and barred from returning to Singapore.

Balakrishnan denied liking the post and said he did not share Cheng's views

“But when you are minister of the government of Singapore, your words, your actions, your silence, even your Facebook likes, all matter," said Sharad.

In the 2020 General Election, PAP win with 66.36 per cent of the votes against the Singapore Democratic Party.

The constituency has 122,891 electors.

