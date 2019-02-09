Paper and plastic found in McDonald's scrambled eggs and burger

Facebook user CK Ng Chung Keat said he found a piece of plastic in his Filet-O-Fish on Feb 6, 2019.

Two customers of fast-food chain McDonald's had unpleasant surprises this week when they found stray objects in their food orders.

On Friday morning (Feb 8), Facebook user Espen Tian Bao ordered a Breakfast Deluxe meal from its online service McDelivery.

However, when he received his meal, he found a piece of paper in his scrambled eggs.

His receipt showed that the order was fulfilled by the McDonald's branch at Safra Punggol.

In a Facebook post on McDonald's page on Friday, Mr Espen said that the outlet told him over the phone that the paper he found was a paper liner which the scrambled eggs are put on.

He orders breakfast from McDonald's once or twice a week, and his orders are normally fulfilled by the Safra Punggol or Oasis Terrace branch, Mr Espen told The Straits Times.

When he called the Safra Punggol outlet about the paper he found, it offered to replace the order, which he declined.

On Friday afternoon, McDonald's replied to Mr Espen's Facebook post, apologising for the incident and asking him to contact the company privately.

"We are concerned to hear about this because we strive to uphold the highest standards of food safety and hygiene," McDonald's added.

In a separate incident, Facebook user CK Ng Chung Keat posted a photo on McDonald's Facebook page on Wednesday showing a half-eaten fish burger and a piece of plastic.

In his post, the Facebook user said that he had bought the Filet-O-Fish at the fast-food chain's outlet at Tampines Mall on Wednesday morning.

He said he found the "piece of plastic embedded inside (the) fish patty" as he was eating it.

In the post, he also urged McDonald's to "work on the quality and hygiene checks of (its) products".

In response to queries from ST, a McDonald's spokesman said that the fast-food chain is aware of the incidents and has been in touch with the affected customers.

"Upon being alerted, we took immediate action to send the foreign objects to our quality assurance team for further investigation," the spokesman said.

"We would like to assure all our customers that we are 100 per cent committed to serving safe and quality food at all times."

ST has contacted the National Environment Agency for more information.

