PAP's Edward Chia responds to accusations of breeding hamsters at age 10

People's Action Party (PAP) candidate Edward Chia has responded after he was called out by non-profit group Hamster Society Singapore over an anecdote where he bred and sold hamsters at the age of 10.

This comes after the animal welfare group called him out in their Facebook post on Friday, condemning a fun fact he had shared about himself on the PAP website and in an unnamed publication.

Chia, 41, had previously shared that his entrepreneurial journey began at age 10 when he bred hamsters and sold them to pet shops at $3 each, "sparking his lifelong passion for creating value".

The information had since been taken down from the PAP website.

Hamster Society Singapore said in their post that unlicensed breeding and selling of pets is illegal in Singapore.

Adding that his past venture is "not something to celebrate", they wrote: "Animals are not products. Whether it's hamsters, dogs, cats, rabbits, lives should never be reduced to dollar signs. Breeding without a license isn't just illegal. It's irresponsible."

They also shared that they had encountered many cases where the hamsters were abandoned and in poor health condition as a result of irresponsible breeders.

"Entrepreneurship is important, but compassion and responsibility must come first, especially when lives are involved," said the society.

In a Facebook post yesterday (April 26), Chia, who is standing for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC in the upcoming General Election, wrote: "I had a good conversation with the Hamster Society of Singapore regarding a childhood experience I had shared.

"They expressed concerns that the sharing may inadvertently encouraged the breeding of hamsters. I look for opportunities to support the work of Hamster Society Singapore in the future."

Netizens were divided on Chia's actions with some concerned about his actions, adding that they wouldn't vote for someone who has a "lack of compassion and empathy".

There were others, however, who shared that it happened when he was a child, and rules and regulations about animal breeding may not have been available then.

A few netizens also pointed out that while Chia's story should have been framed more thoughtfully, it should be seen as a "reflection of youthful curiousity" and not a "malicious act of animal cruelty".

