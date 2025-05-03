PAP's Low Yen Ling wins Bukit Gombak SMC with 75.83% of votes over PSP's Harish Pillay

Results for Bukit Gombak SMC in GE2025

Low Yen Ling (PAP) 75.83% Harish Pillay (PSP) 24.17%

The People's Action Party (PAP) has won Bukit Gombak SMC against the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

PAP's Low Yen Ling received 17,826 votes while PSP's Harish Pillay received 5,682 votes.

298 votes were rejected.

Bukit Gombak SMC is among the newly formed constituencies, and is being contested for the first time in GE2025.

Low has been MP for the Bukit Gombak ward of Chua Chu Kang GRC since she entered politics in 2011.

Pillay was part of the PSP team which contested Tanjong Pagar GRC in GE2020.

Clash among volunteers

Volunteers from the two political parties had accused each other of harassment during walkabouts in Bukit Gombak earlier this year, with both sides giving different accounts of the incident.

During a rally on May 1, PSP's Hazel Poa called for the findings of the police investigation on the matter to be made public.

She said: "It is only fair that the results must be released before voters go to the ballot in two days time. PSP has nothing to hide, does PAP?"

Bukit Gombak SMC has 26,427 electors.

