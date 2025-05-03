PAP's Patrick Tay wins Pioneer SMC with 65.42% of votes over PSP's Stephanie Tan

Results for Pioneer SMC in GE2025

Patrick Tay (PAP) 65.42% Stephanie Tan (PSP) 34.58%

The People's Action Party (PAP) has won Pioneer SMC against the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

PAP's Patrick Tay received 15,323 votes while PSP's Stephanie Tan received 8,101 votes.

Tay, 53, is the assistant secretary-general and director of the National Trades Union Congress, has served as Pioneer's MP since the 2020 election.

He has also been the Chairman of West Coast Town Council since 2015.

During the 2020 election, he won 61.98 per cent of the vote in a three-cornered fight that included PSP's Lim Cher Hong (35.22 per cent) and independent candidate Cheang Peng Wah (2.78 per cent).

PSP's Stephanie Tan, 37, is a newcomer to electoral politics and has worked in both the public and private sectors. She also was an assistant director in the legal policy division of the Ministry of Law.

Pioneer SMC has 25,207 electors.

