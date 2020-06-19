PAP's Tan Wu Meng takes aim at WP's Pritam Singh and playwright Alfian Sa'at

The next election has yet to be called but the claws are already out.

In an article published on the People's Action Party (PAP) website today (June 19), PAP MP Tan Wu Meng hit out at Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh for his "support" of playwright Alfian Sa'at.

Titled "Mr Pritam Singh supports Alfian Sa'at", the essay referenced Singh's speech in Parliament on June 5.

What Singh said in Parliament

Speaking in defence of critics who had raised concerns about foreign workers' living conditions, Singh had said: "In my view, Mr Speaker, we should count ourselves fortunate that we have citizens who are the loving critics amongst us, some of whom have been questioned in this very House in this term of government."

While Singh did not name names, Dr Tan, who is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry, said it was "clear" that he was referring to Alfian.

Dr Tan added that the playwright "is no loving critic" and accused him of "consistently [praising] Malaysia to illustrate his disdain for Singapore".

Dr Tan urged Singh to read Alfian's remarks "carefully"

Furnishing screenshots of Alfian's Facebook posts, the deep dive included a post from 2018 where Alfian raised concerns about the maritime disputes between Singapore and Malaysia and referenced jingoism, a form of foreign policy involving the use of threats or force, which Dr Tan said "mocked the approach taken by Singapore".

Dr Tan even went as far back as 2011, criticising a post where Alfian had discussed meritocracy in Singapore and Malaysia's bumiputera policies.

Dr Tan urged Singh to reconsider his support for Alfian, writing: "Mr Singh may not have read all these things that Alfian has said. I suggest he read them carefully, and then tell us if he still thinks Alfian is a 'loving critic' of Singapore.

"If he does, perhaps Mr Singh considers himself a 'loving critic' of Singapore too?"

The piece, which was shared on PAP's Facebook this morning, was not particularly well-received.

One commenter wrote: "This article is such a low blow."

Another said: "Grow up PAP. Please spend more time and energy talking and discussing about actual policies."

Singh and Alfian respond

Responding succinctly to Dr Tan in a Facebook post, Singh stood by his initial remarks, writing: "A loving critic. A son of Singapore.

"Not perfect. As imperfect as you and me Dr Tan, maybe more, maybe less."

Alfian also took to Facebook to share his thoughts. While he did not address Dr Tan by name, he said: "I think it's just bad form to attack me as a way of attacking a member of an Opposition Party.

"If you wish to call me out on various statements that I have made over the years, then do it without having to drag other people into it."

Arts community gets behind Alfian

Members of the arts community have voiced their support for Alfian, some using the hashtag #istandwithalfian.

Among those who were Team Alfian was actress Pam Oei, who called Tan's essay "below the belt, uncalled for and quite laughable frankly". Oei also encouraged her followers to support Alfian's work.

Not Alfian's first run-in with the government

Back in 2019, a Yale-NUS College module titled Dissent and Resistance which was originally supposed to be run by Alfian was cancelled just two weeks before its commencement.

Speaking in Parliament in support of the decision, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung expressed concern that individuals would use autonomous universities "to conduct partisan political activities to sow dissent against the Government".

He also quoted lines from Alfian's 1998 poem Singapore You Are Not My Country to give "a flavour of his thinking".

Following Ong's comments, many spoke out in support of Alfian, including veteran diplomat Tommy Koh.

Koh said: "We should not demonise Alfian Sa'at. He is one of our most talented playwrights. I regard him as a loving critic of Singapore. He is not anti-Singapore."

"Negative campaigning"

While speculation that the next election is around the corner continues to intensify, guidelines released by the Elections Department (ELD) yesterday (June 18) discouraged political candidates from engaging in "negative campaigning".

Candidates should conduct their campaigning in a "responsible and dignified manner" and avoid "hate and denigration of opposing candidates", ELD said.

