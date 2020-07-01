PAP's Vivian Balakrishnan reiterates hard truth about Singapore on live GE2020 debate

The People's Action Party's (PAP) Vivian Balakrishnan reiterated the "hard truth" about Singapore's small size and lack of natural resources during the live "Singapore Votes 2020 — The Political Debate" today (July 1).

In response to a question on how the parties plan to help local businesses survive this recession and rebound eventually, Dr Balakrishnan laid out the country's context.

"Singapore will always be a tiny city-state. No natural resources. The only thing we have is the ingenuity, the hardwork, the discipline of our people," he said.

Citing his experience as the country's Foreign Affairs Minister, he said: "It is always a search to remain relevant and to be competitive in the world.

"Because we have nothing that is of inalienable value to the rest of the world.

"That's one fundamental hard truth."

