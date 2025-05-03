PAP's Xie Yao Quan wins Jurong Central SMC in 80.51% landslide over RDU's Kala Manickam

Results for Jurong Central SMC in GE2025

Xie Yao Quan (PAP) 80.51% Kala Manickam (RDU) 19.49%

The People's Action Party has won Jurong Central SMC against the Red Dot United.

PAP's Xie Yao Quan received 21,884 votes while RDU's Kala Manickam received 5,298 votes.

Jurong Central SMC has 29,667 electors.

Jurong Central SMC is among the newly formed constituencies, and is being contested for the first time in GE2025.

As part of the previous Jurong GRC team, Xie is a familiar face in the area.

During hustings, Kala commended him for his work on the ground, but said it is not enough, claiming that residents told her he does not bring their issues to Parliament.

