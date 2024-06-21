'A paradise for the elderly': Parent calls out seniors for sleeping and hogging space at Clementi library

These senior citizens may need a place to nap, but public libraries are not one of them.

After spotting several elderly visitors napping at Clementi Library last Saturday (June 15), a netizen reportedly took to social media to air his grievances, writing: "Singapore libraries have become a paradise for the elderly."

The netizen, who declined to be named, told Shin Min Daily News that his child is sitting for the PSLE this year. And they would visit the library during the school holidays to study.

"While we were waiting for a seat, we saw a woman sleeping. The librarian subsequently woke her up. But after the librarian left, she continued to sleep," said the parent.

He added that he has seen elderly visitors hanging around the library's sofa area for the entire day, only leaving during mealtimes. They would supposedly read newspapers, use their phones, and chat with one another.

"It's fine if they are not affecting others. But it's the school holidays now and causes inconvenience to students studying at the library."

A designated area for elderlies?

According to Shin Min, some netizens commented that some seniors may be searching for a cooler environment to escape the sweltering heat outside.

Others reportedly suggested a specially designated area to be set up for the elderly to rest. They noted that members of the public who occupy seats to watch dramas or play games will cause inconvenience to visitors studying or reading books.

Last September, an anonymous user took to Facebook to complain about a similar situation at Chinatown Library.

"The majority of the library's visitors were senior citizens, with some peacefully napping and others engrossed in reading newspapers," wrote the user.

"It appeared that the Chinatown Point library had become a daytime sanctuary for the elderly, which sometimes limited our ability to use the facilities for studying and completing homework or revisions."

According to the code of conduct found on the National Library Board's website, a rule states: "Sleep at home, not in the library."

Visitors should also share seats, power points and library materials with each other. Except for plain water, food and drinks are not allowed in the library.

Students should observe the library etiquette of studying at the tables and not at areas designated for other purposes.

When a Shin Min reporter visited Geylang East Library on Wednesday, most of the elderly visitors were engrossed in their books.

A librarian said they would see people sleeping at the library usually in the afternoons, and will approach these visitors to wake them.

One 60-year-old visitor said he has occasionally dozed off while reading, but stressed that he does not visit the library to nap.

Another 76-year-old visitor agreed that the elderly might unintentionally fall asleep, but claimed that there has been lesser instances of it happening these days as compared to before.

